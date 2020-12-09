Covid-19 surge in neighbouring Kilkenny is a warning for Laois

The potential for Covid-19 to spread rapidly in a county can currently be found next door to Laois in Kilkenny.

Figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team show that the county has the second-highest incidence of the disease in Ireland while the Kilkenny's hospital had more confirmed cases than any other facility in the country over the weekend.

NPHET figures published on Wednesday, November 9 show that the county had 14 new cases but 14 has an incidence of 191.5 per 100,000 on the back of 190 cases in the past two weeks.

The national incidence is 79.5 per 100 k following 3,788 cases in the past fortnight. The incidence in Laois is 54.3 per 100 k on the back of 46 cases in the past 14 days.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals shows that St Lukes Hospital in Kilkenny had 26 confirmed Covid-19 cases by 8 pm on Tuesday, November 8. This ranked second-highest behind Letterkenny General in Donegal. Two of Kilkenny's patients are critically ill in ICU. The hospital also admits patients from Carlow.

St Luke's hit the top spot over the weekend when it had 30 patients with Covid-19.