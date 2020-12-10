BREAKING: Big Laois primary school shuts early for Christmas over Covid-19 outbreak

A Covid-19 outbreak has forced the early Christmas closure of a big Laois primary school until 2021.

The news was given to parents this Thursday, December 10 that the school was closing immediately.

The Holy Family Senior School in Portlaoise has 743 pupils.

The principal Roisín Brennan confirmed the closure to the Leinster Express.

"We have been directed by the department of health to close, as a precautionary measure, because of a small number of cases," Ms Brennan said.

The school will remain closed until the end of the Christmas holidays, on January 5. It had been due to start the festive break on December 23.

Lessons will go back to being online for the children and their teachers.

"We emphasise that this is a proactive precaution," the principal said.

She said they are hoping to still show a pantomine for all the children.

"We had bought tickets to watch the panto in the Helix already and we hope to provide a link for everyone to watch at home," Ms Brennan said.

The school shares a campus with The Holy Family Junior School which has 655 pupils from juniors to 2nd class.

The principal Enda Hickey has confirmed that it will remain open.

"We are not closing, this has no impact on ourselves. We do share the same campus but we are separate entities and for now anyway we have not been advised to close," Mr Hickey said.