Sudden Covid-19 surge in Laois sees double-digit daily rise for the first time in weeks

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Laois has surged for the first time in weeks after a double-digit jump in figures reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

In its daily report on Friday, December 12 NPHET reported 18 new cases in Laois. The total was the fourth biggest daily rise in the Republic outside Dublin. The new cases have driven the incidence rate up in the county to 66.1 per 100k on the back of 56 new cases in the past two weeks. The nation incidence is 81.2.

It is the biggest daily rise in Laois since November 5 during the peak of the second wave.

It will be late next week before we may get an idea what part of the county the surge originated but it is possible that it could be linked to an outbreak at one of the biggest schools in the county in Portlaoise.

The Holy Family Senior School, which has 743 pupils, will not open again until 2021 after the HSE public health teams recommended closure after an outbreak.

The new cases in Laois push to 1,034 the total number of officially recorded number of Covid-19 cases in Laois since February.

NPHET also reported that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has today been notified of three additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 2,120 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday, 11 December, the HPSC has been notified of 313 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 75,507* (*denotification of 9 confirmed cases) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The 18 cases in Laois were among those highlighted by NPHET. Other counties in the spotlight were: 70 in Dublin, 31 in Mayo, 21 in Kilkenny, 19 in Donegal. The remaining 154 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

Of the cases notified today 144 are men / 169 are women, 67% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 35 years old



As of 2pm today 197 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.