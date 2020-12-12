Further increase in Covid-19 in Laois this Saturday

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Laois continued to be higher than usual, in figures reported this Saturday December 12 by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Yesterday there were 18 new cases in Laois, the fourth biggest daily rise in the Republic outside Dublin. Today there are another nine cases in Laois. The new cases have driven the incidence rate up in the county to 73.2 per 100k people on the back of 62 new cases in the past two weeks. The national incidence rate is 81.5.

Yesterday was the biggest daily rise in Laois since November 5 during the peak of the second wave.

It will be late next week before we may get an idea what part of the county the surge originated but it is possible that it could be linked to an outbreak at one of the biggest schools in the county in Portlaoise.

The Holy Family Senior School, which has 743 pupils, will not open again until 2021 after the HSE public health teams recommended closure after an outbreak.

The new cases in Laois push to 1,043 the total number of officially recorded number of Covid-19 cases in Laois since February.

NPHET also reported that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has today been notified of three additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 2,123 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 11th December, the HPSC has been notified of 248 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 75,756* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Counties with the highest number of new cases today are: 99 in Dublin, 21 in Louth, 16 in Limerick,15 in Meath and 13 in Cavan. The remaining 83 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Of the cases notified today 124 are men / 122 are women, 67% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 33 years old.



2pm today 185 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU, down from 35 yesterday. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health today praised the "enormous achievement among Ireland's younger generation for reducing case numbers".

“Ireland currently has the lowest incidence in Europe and has protected against the significant mortality and severe illness that many European countries, as well as the United States, have experienced.

“Our younger generation led the way, with the incidence in the 19-24 year age group reduced from 432 per 100,000 population to 41 per 100,000 population. This is an enormous achievement.

“We all need to recognise how well our younger generation has reduced their contacts and helped to protect the whole population. We all now need to follow this example in the weeks ahead.

“We can do this by planning from now for Christmas to reduce our social contacts and limit our activities to those that are essential and most important to us," Dr Holohan said.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the reclassification of 1 probable case to confirmed. The figure of 75,756 confirmed cases reflects this.