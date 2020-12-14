Laois drops into the bottom ten counties for Covid-19 spread

Laois has dropped into the top ten counties for Covid-19 incidences with two neighbouring counties also in trouble, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

In its daily statement, NPHET says a further eight cases of the virus have been confirmed in Laois. This brings to more than 50 the number of new cases confirmed in the last seven days. It also means that Laois is not falling into the group of counties having trouble controlling the spread.

The new cases reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre mean that the incidence in Laois has climbed higher above the national average. It is now 99.2 per 100,000 on the back of 84 cases in the past two weeks. The national average rose to 83.4 per 100 k.

Laois has the tenth highest incidence of infection. During the lockdown, it had the second-lowest rate at one point. Two neighbouring counties, Carlow and Kilkenny also rank in the bottom ten. Kilkenny has the second-worst incidence behind Donegal but the daily case numbers appear to be falling in the Leinster county.

There have been 1,072 Covid-19 cases officially confirmed in Laois since February.

NPHET also announced that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of two additional deaths related to COVID-19 in Ireland. There has been a total of 2,126 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday, December 13, the HPSC has been notified of 264 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 76,449 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today December 14, NPHET highlighted 79 in Dublin, 24 in Donegal, 19 in Kerry, 18 in Limerick, 14 in Kildare, 14 in Wexford. The remaining 96 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

As of 2 pm today 215 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Other details show that 128 are men / 134 are women, 65% are under 45 years of age while the median age is 36 years old.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.