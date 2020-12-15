Covid-19: Five more cases confirmed in Laois as incidence passes 100

Five more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Laois, pushing the incidence rate here above 100, double what it was one month ago.

Laois remains the tenth highest county for its incidence rate, on the back of 85 new cases in the past 14 days.

The incidence rate here is now 100.4 per 100,000 population, above the national average of 84.7.

Two neighbouring counties are also in trouble, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), given this Tuesday, December 15.

Kilkenny has the third highest incidence rate in Ireland, at 191.5 with 12 more cases today.

Carlow has the fourth highest, at 165.1 with seven more cases today. Scroll down to see full table of 26 counties.

Nationally, NPHET announced that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 2,134 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 14th December, the HPSC has been notified of 329 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 76,776 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today December 15, NPHET highlighted 86 in Dublin, 41 in Louth, 34 in Donegal, 25 in Limerick, 17 in Kildare. The remaining 126 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

As of 2pm today 196 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Other details show that 162 are men / 166 are women, 64% are under 45 years of age and the median age has climbed by one to 37 years old.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.