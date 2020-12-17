Laois has seventh-worst Covid-19 incidence as virus surges locally and nationally

Laois has risen to the seventh-highest incidence of Covid-19 on the back of another double-digit spike in cases, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

In its daily statement, NPHET says a further 23 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Laois.

The new cases reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre mean that the incidence in Laois remains higher above the national average. It is now 141.7 per 100,000 on the back of 120 cases in the past two weeks. The national average rose to 94.2 per 100 k as the virus begins to spread again.

The latest figures push Laois higher into the top ten in terms of infection incidence. During the lockdown, it had the second-lowest rate at one point.

Laois ranks below neighbouring Carlow and Kilkenny but above Offaly, Kildare and Tipperary. See county by county table at the bottom of this story.

There have been 1,115 Covid-19 cases officially confirmed in Laois since February.

NPHET also announced that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of three additional deaths related to COVID-19 in Ireland. There has been a total of 2,143 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday, December 16, the HPSC has been notified of 484 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 77,678* (3 confirmed cases denotified) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today NPHET highlighted 150 in Dublin, 45 in Wexford, 40 in Cork, 32 in Donegal, 29 in Limerick. The remaining 188 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 200 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 30 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours

Other details show that 246 are men / 238 are women, 59% are under 45 years of age while the median age is 37 years old.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.