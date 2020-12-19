Laois has sixth highest incidence of Covid-19 as more than 500 new cases confirmed in Ireland

New Covid-19 cases are in double figures again which keeps Laois at the wrong end of the coronavirus county by county population incidence table, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

In its daily statement issued on December 19, NPHET says a further 11 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Laois.

The new cases reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) means that the incidence in Laois remains higher above the national average. It is now 152.3 per 100,000 on the back of 129 cases in the past two weeks. The national average rose to 102.4 per 100 k as the virus begins to spread again.

There have been 1,136 Covid-19 cases officially confirmed in Laois since February.

NPHET also announced that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19 in Ireland. There has been a total of 2,154 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday, December 18, the HPSC has been notified of 527 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 78,776* (5 confirmed cases denotified) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The 7 day incidence rate is 63.7 per 100 k while the 5 day moving average is 469 per 100k.

Of the cases notified today NPHET highlighted 191 in Dublin, 54 in Cork, 44 in Donegal, 32 in Wexford, 27 in Kilkenny. Other new cases features show that 271 are men / 255 are women 65% are under 45 years of age. The median age of people getting infected is 37 years old.

As of 2pm today 207 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.