Stop Covid-19 transmission to protect your loved ones - urges Dr Tony Holohan as 'risky' Christmas looms

The doctor leading Ireland's fight against Covid-19 has urged the public to cut back on 'risky' social contacts because all the signs are causing

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, the Department of Health highlighted the concerns he and the other members of the Nation Public Health Emergency Team have due to the recent surge in the virus after the lockdown lifted.

“The figures we are seeing across all key indicators of disease severity continue to give us strong reason for persistent, ongoing concern. As we head into a week with uniquely risky inter-household and inter-generational mixing, please remember to act responsibly. Start this weekend. It is never too late to cut down your contacts, cancel plans, or avoid a crowd.”

“Bear in mind that you may well be the link in a chain of transmission that ends with a vulnerable loved one catching this dangerous disease. Stop that chain of transmission now – limit your movements today,” he said.

More than 500 new cases were reported by NPHET on Saturday when gardaí reported flagrant breaches of Covid-19 regulations at pubs.