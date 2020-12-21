Big Portlaoise primary school closed due to Covid-19 outbreak

Another big Laois primary school in Portlaoise has closed due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

The Portlaoise Educate Toegether National School (ETNS) did not open on Monday, December 21 and will not open again until January due to the emergence of confirmed coronavirus cases.

Management contacted parents after the school closed on Friday, December 18. It confirmed the news on its Facebook page.

"Please note that following communication with the HSE, our patron and the Department of Education, a decision has been made to move to our online learning platforms for the remaining two days of this term.

"Children are not to attend the school building on Monday 21st and Tuesday 22nd of December. Your teachers will be in touch with you on Monday via Class Dojo/Google Classroom. An email was sent to all the families last night.

"We look forward to seeing everyone after the holidays, stay safe. Sinead Harte (Principal) and David Sullen (Chairperson)," concluded the note.

Portlaoise ETNS has 416 pupils, 29 teachers, 11 Special Needs Assistants, a caretaker and secretary. It is a multi-denominational co-educational that contains a unit for children with Autism.

The school shares a campus with Gaelscoil Phortlaoise and Maryborough National School.

The campus is located close to the Holy Family School Campus. The senior school wing of the campus closed earlier in December until January due to an outbreak. It has more than 740 pupils.

A number of other secondary schools in Laois have been impacted by outbreaks causing a significant fall in numbers attending.