UPDATE Government agrees to tighten Covid-19 restrictions again from Christmas Eve

Government Ministers have agreed to a list of new restrictions to kick in over Christmas in an effort to stem the third wave of Covid-19.

It is reported that travel outside one's county of residence will not be permitted after St Stephen's Day, Saturday, December 26.

People who have travelled for Christmas can then stay where they are at that point and travel back to their own home later.

Household visits will be reduced to one other household from Sunday, December 27. No household mixing allowed from January 1.

Restaurants and gastro pubs must close at 3 pm on Christmas Eve. Hairdressers must also close Christmas Eve.

The number of wedding guests will also have to be reduced to 6 from January 2.

Religious services to move online from St Stephen's Day.

Non-essential retail will be allowed to remain open but the Government intends to engage with shops not to hold big sales events.

The new restrictions will be applied until Tuesday, January 12 when the situation will be reviewed.

Travel restrictions from Britain will remain until December 31.

The Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Green Party coalition met on Tuesday morning after the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Green Party leader agreed on tightening restrictions on Monday night.

The new Level has not been announced but it could be a version of Level 4. What is Level 4 click HERE.

More to follow