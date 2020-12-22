Laois returns to double-digit Covid-19 rise as pandemic's third wave surges in Ireland with nearly 1,000 new cases and 13 deaths

Laois returned to a double-digit number of new Covid-19 rose on a day when evidence that the virus is surging in Ireland with nearly 1,000 new cases nationally and the highest number of new deaths in several weeks, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

In its daily statement issued on Tuesday, December 22, the Government announced a return to Level 5, NPHET reported that 13 more people in Laois had caught the coronavirus.

This means the incidence rate for Laois of case numbers over the past 14 days is now 186.5. The national average has risen to 138.2 cases per 100,000 people. While the incidence continues to rise in Laois, the county position in the table of worst hits counties has improved to 8th from bottom.

There have now been 1,170 officially confirmed cases in Laois since February.

NEPHT announced 13 new deaths have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC), with the total remaining at 2,171 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland since the virus hit last February.

As of midnight Monday, December 21 the HPSC has been notified of 970 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 81,228* confirmed cases (*9 denotified) of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified NPHET highlighted 348 in Dublin, 60 in Limerick, 59 in Cork, 59 in Wexford, 55 in Louth and the remaining 389 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Other new cases features show that 470 are men /494 are women, 64% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 37 years old.

As of 2 pm on Tuesday, 238 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. 23 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.