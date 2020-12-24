Laois Covid-19 incidence 275% surge since Level 5 lockdown lifted confirmed in Christmas Eve figures from NPHET

Latest Covid-19 incidence data shows the incidence of the virus in Laois has risen dramatically since restrictions were eased and the county remains among the ten counties with the worst incidence of the disease, according to virus figures reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

NPHET's report for Thursday, December 24, the day Ireland begins to reenter Level 5, reveals 12 new cases in Laois. This pushes the incidence of the virus above 200 per 100 k of population.

The incidence for the two weeks to midnight December 23 is 207.8 per 100 k on the back of 176 new cases in the past two weeks. This contrasts to just 55.5 per 100k on December 5 as Ireland left Level 5 lockdown on the back of 47 cases in the previous 14 days.

At the time Laois had the ninth-best incidence of controlling the virus in the 26 counties. Now, it has the eight worst incidence due to a nearly 274% increase in the incidence. Laois figures began to surge within a week of the hospitality sector reopening on December 4.

The latest new cases bring to 1,192 the total number of officially confirmed cases in Laois since February.

The national incidence has more doubled since December 1. By midnight December 23 it was 166 per 100k on the back of 7,906 cases. On December 1 it was 87 per 100k on the back of 4,144 in the last two weeks of Level 5.

NPHET has warned that there will be about 1,000 cases each day into January due to the current reproduction of the disease.

This proved accurate in its Christmas Eve statement. It says that as of midnight Wednesday, December 23, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 922 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 83,073* (*denotification of four cases) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The 7-day incidence has risen to 114 per 100 k while the 5 day moving average is now 863 per 100k.

NPHET also revealed eight additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 2,192 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the people who were newly infected on Wednesday, 438 are men, 477 are women while 68% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 33 years old.

NPHET highlighted 337 in Dublin, 73 in Cork, 70 in Limerick, 56 in Wexford, 43 in Galway and the remaining 343 cases are spread across all other counties. County breakdown CHART AT END OF STORY.

As of 8am on Christmas eve today, 255 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 22 are in ICU. There have been 37 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.