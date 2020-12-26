First Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Ireland on St Stephen's Day

Ireland is due to gets its first delivery of around 10,000 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

The vaccines are to arrive in Ireland today (St Stephen's Day) with the first doses expected to be administered on Wednesday, December 30.

No more than 5,000 people will be vaccinated with the first consignment because each recipient will get two jabs 14 days apart to give protection.

About 80% of Irish people will have to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. Ireland's first consignment represents coverage of about 0.1% of the country's 5 million population.

Some have said it is a relatively small consignment compared to the UK which received 100,000 in its first order. Figures show that between 8 December and 20 December, a total of 616,933 people received the jab in the UK.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Strategy has set out the provisional order in which people in the Republic will get the vaccine.

It is not a timeframe and it may change. See sequence HERE.