Covid-19: Almost 1,300 new cases for Ireland this Stephen's Day

There are almost 1,300 new cases of Covid-19 announced in Ireland today, St Stephen's Day Saturday December 26.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also today been notified of 6 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,200 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

EXPLAINER: New Level 5 Restrictions

As of midnight Friday 25th December, the HPSC has been notified of 1,296 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 85,394 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Today's statement by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) does not give a breakdown county by county of the new cases.

the latest county figure given was on Christmas Eve, when Laois had 12 new cases, bringing the county to a total of 1,192 officially confirmed cases since February. On that day Laois has an incidence rate of 207.8 per 100 k of population, the eighth highest in Ireland. The national average is 166 per 100k.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said we have not seen such levels since the peak of Wave Two.

“For the second day in a row we are reporting more than a thousand confirmed cases of COVID-19. Within a few short weeks of easing measures at the beginning of December, we have now returned to the very high levels of COVID-19 circulating in the community that we have not seen since the peak of Wave Two of this disease. This is very concerning.”

“While today is a positive day with the arrival of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (Comirnaty), it does not mean that we can relax our adherence to public health measures.”

“We must continue to stay at home, avoid social contact where possible, avoid visiting friends and family and not have visitors to our homes. Our adherence to public health advice will remain our best defence against this disease and help us protect our vulnerable loved ones from the effects of COVID-19.”

Read more on the Vaccine here.

This contrasts to just 55.5 per 100k on December 5 as Ireland left Level 5 lockdown on the back of 47 cases in the previous 14 days.

At the time Laois had the ninth-best incidence of controlling the virus in the 26 counties. Now, it has the eight worst incidence due to a nearly 274% increase in the incidence. Laois figures began to surge within a week of the hospitality sector reopening on December 4.

NPHET has warned that there will be about 1,000 cases each day into January due to the current reproduction of the disease.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.