First Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines arriving in Ireland today

Ireland is due to gets its first delivery of around 10,000 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

The vaccines are to arrive in Ireland today (St Stephen's Day) with the first doses expected to be administered on Wednesday.

This is a welcome development though there will still be an anxious few months ahead with the more contagious variation of Covid-19 having being confirmed in Ireland.