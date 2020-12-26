Covid-19 vaccination to begin at Laois nursing homes from mid January

The first people living at nursing homes in Laois will be be vaccinated with the Covid-19 jab from January 12.

The first residents to benefit live at the Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home in Portlaoise where a number of people died after contracting Covid-19. Staff will also be vaccinated on January 12.

Pfizer BioNTech vaccines arrived in Ireland on Stephen's Day with the first citizens due to be vaccinated on December 30.

A total of 10,000 vaccines arrived enough to protect 5,000 people from Covid-19. Vaccines must be administered in two doses 14 days apart.

The Irish Independent has reported at schedule of vaccination dates for nursing homes which will be the first to receive vaccines under the Government plan

It's reported that the Laois schedule is as follows:

Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise 12/01/2021

Community Nursing Unit Abbeyleix - 13/01/2021

St. Brigid's Hospital, Shaen - 14/01/2021

St Vincent's Community Nursing Unit, Mountmellick, 15/01/2021

Droimnin Nursing Home, Portlaoise - 19/01/2021

Ballard Nursing Home, Stradbally - 21/01/2021

Nearby homes include:

Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington, Co Offaly -29/01/2021

St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy, Co Kildare - 14/01/2021

Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny, 15/01/2021

St Fiacc's House, Graiguecullen - 26/01/2021