Christmas Covid-19 test and tracing at 'alarming levels' as community spread spikes

Covid-19 test and tracing has reached alarming levels and over 10% of community tests for Covid-19 has hit 10% according to the head of the Health Service Executive.

Detailed figures have not been published through Christmas but Mr Paul Reid provided an update on Sunday, December 27 in a tweet

"Covid-19 testing and tracing volumes now at alarming levels. Our highest daily tests now at 23,000. Community positivity reaching 10%. Close contacts averaging at five people. Tracing calls gone from less than 10,000 to now over 30,000 per week. Please review New Year Plans to keep safe," said the HSE chief executive.