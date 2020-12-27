Frontline staff at Portlaoise hospital busy with Covid-19 patients on Christmas Day

Frontline staff at Portlaoise hospital spent Christmas Day caring for four patients with Covid-19, according to the latest figures published by the Health Service Executive.

The HSE Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals for December 25 was published on St Stephen's Day for the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise and other hospitals around Ireland.

It shows that one of the four cases in the Laois hospital with the coronavirus was admitted for inpatient care on Christmas Day.

The report, which was finalised at 8 pm, also shows that a patient suspected of having Covid-19 was being treated in the hospital's ICU.

Other daily reports published by the HSE in the run-up to Christmas showed an increase in new admissions after 10 days without a case. Portlaoise hospital admitted its first patient with Covid-19 in more than ten days according to figures published on December 22.

Meanwhile, the hospital had 10 general care beds but no ICU beds were available. ICU beds are needed to treat patients who have fallen critically ill with the virus.

Nearby St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny had 20 patients with the virus. Four were critically ill.

Portlaoise is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group which includes hospitals in Laois, Offaly, Kildare and the capital.

The Christmas Day report shows that there were no Covid-19 positive patients at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. It had one suspect case.

The Offaly hospital had 59 available general care beds but no ICU beds.

Naas General Hospital had nine confirmed cases and four suspected cases. The Kildare hospital had 22 general care beds but no ICU beds.

Tallaght and St James's hospitals are in the same group.

There were 22 confirmed and 13 suspected cases at Tallaght. The west Dublin hospital has 39 general beds and three ICU beds available.

St James's had nine confirmed and 22 suspected cases. It has 256 general beds and one ICU bed available.

Nationally, there were 297 patients in hospitals with Covid-19 by 8 pm on Christmas Day. There were 29 new admissions during Christmas Day. There were 186 suspected cases by 8 pm.

There were 30 patients in ICU departments (23 confirmed, 7 suspected). Of these critically ill patients, 14 were ventillated (11 confirmed, 3 suspected).

