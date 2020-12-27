Laois Covid-19 status improves but hundreds of more cases confirmed as third wave surge worsens

The incidence of Covid-19 has improved in Laois but the national situation has worsened as the third wave has produced more than 700 deaths, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Less than five new cases were confirmed in Laois in the first set of figures published since Christmas Eve. It means the population incidence is now 190.1 per 100,000 population on the back of 161 new cases in the past two weeks.

The Laois position in the county by county incidence table has improved to 12th. Laois has fallen below the national incidence of 209.6 per 100,00.

Laois has a better incidence than neighbouring Kilkenny and Carlow but worse than other border counties of Kildare, Tipperary and Offaly which has the second-lowest incidence in Ireland. See table at end of the story.

However, there was an increase of 45 on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day when the confirmed total for Laois was 1,125. The total reported by midnight December 23 was 1,180.

NEPHT's first full statement since before Christmas says the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) was been notified of four additional deaths related to COVID-19 on St Stephen's Day.

There have been a total of 2,204 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, December 26, the HPSC has been notified of 744 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 86,129* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland (* denotification of 9 confirmed case).

The 7-day incidence is 139. The 5-day moving average is 983.

Of the new cases notified today NPHET highlighted 246 in Dublin, 131 in Cork, 51 in Limerick, 40 in Wexford, 33 in Donegal and the remaining 243 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

It also said 388 are men / 354 are women, 64% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 34 years old.

As of 8 am Sunday, 324 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 26 are in ICU. There were 50 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.