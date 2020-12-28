Small rise of Laois Covid-19 cases but more hospitalised nationally in third wave

There is a small increase of five new cases of Covid-19 in Laois but the national picture continues to worsen with yet higher numbers expected to come.

There are 765 new cases nationally today December 28 but Dr Tony Holohan is warning that the figures are lower only due to less people getting tested.

“The data we are reporting today are lower than days up to 26 December. This however results from factors related to the time of the year, such as the lower rates of attendance and referrals and presentation for testing for several days over Christmas," the Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health said.

Winter hospitalisations for Covid-19 in Ireland have now exceeded the number in the second wave.

"Today we are reporting that we have now exceeded the cumulative number of people hospitalised in this third wave than in the second. Hospitalisations have increased sharply in the last two days. This is a concerning trend which reflects the sharp increase incidence we saw in the last 10 days," he said.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 2,205 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 27th December, the HPSC has been notified of 765 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 86,894 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

There is some good news for Laois. The incidence rate here has dropped again today to 186.5 per 100,000 population on the back of 158 new cases in the past two weeks.

The Laois position in the county by county incidence table has improved to 13th. Laois has fallen below the rising national incidence of 220.1 per 100,000.

Laois has a better incidence than neighbouring Kilkenny and Carlow but worse than other border counties of Kildare, Tipperary and Offaly which has the second-lowest incidence in Ireland. See table at end of the story.

Of the new cases notified today NPHET highlighted 291 in Dublin, 63 in Cork, 59 in Monaghan, 49 in Louth and 43 in Meath. The remaining 260 cases are spread across all other counties.

It also said 401 are men / 358 are women. 70% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 33 years old.

As of 2pm today 359 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. 41 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours, with 5 additional admissions to ICU.

The 7-day incidence is 140. The 5-day moving average is 949.

Dr Holohan has further cautioned the public this Monday.

"We are also seeing a steep rise in the positivity rates in community testing with a seven day average of over 9.2 percent up from 5.2 percent on 18th December. This indicates that the virus is increasing its foothold out in our communities. This is just one more reason why we are strongly advising everyone to stay safely at home to avoid transmitting or catching this virus, as it continues to circulate widely.

"Please come forward for testing if you feel unwell. Know the symptoms of COVID-19, and do not delay in phoning your GP for advice. Self-isolate in your room if you have a cough, fever, shortness of breath or change in sense of taste/smell. If you are a household contact of a confirmed case, restrict your movements until your household member receives a negative test result.

"In addition to staying at home except for essential reasons, these important individual actions will help to stop the exponential spread of COVID-19 in our communities and in turn protect the most vulnerable, our healthcare system and those who work on the frontlines.”