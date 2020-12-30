Covid-19: A record 1,718 cases in Ireland as full Level 5 restrictions start

Ireland has recorded the largest daily number of Covid-19 cases since the start of pandemic for the second consecutive day.

After reporting 1,546 new cases on Tuesday, December 29, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 1,718 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 90,157 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today Wednesday December 30 been notified of 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19. There is now a total of 90,157 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

There are 23 new cases of Covid-19 in Laois reported today, on top of the 38 yesterday.

The virus is increasing in every county and among every age group, the Health Service Executive said today. People are asked to cancel any New Year's plans and to stay at home.

As of 2pm today 455 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. There are 60 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The incidence rate in Laois has jumped today to 237.3 per 100,000 population on the back of 201 new cases in the past two weeks.

The national incidence rate has risen to 272.7.

See county by county table at end of the story.

Of the new cases notified today NPHET highlighted 358 in Dublin, 164 in Cork, 155 in Louth, 150 in Donegal, 112 in Galway and the remaining 779 cases are spread across all other counties.

It also said 853 are men / 863 are women, 66% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 34 years old

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; ““Ireland is no longer in a containment phase and is once again in a mitigation phase. Given the current levels of transmission in the community, every individual should consider themselves potentially infectious.

“It is essential that we all limit our contacts to our own household now, restrict our movements and do not give COVID-19 any further opportunities to spread.

“Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care. This is not the time to be visiting other houses.”

Professor Philip Nolan is Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group.

“The reproduction number remains very high and is currently estimated at 1.6 – 1.8. The growth rate is estimated to be 7-10% per day with a doubling time of 7-10 days.

“We must take action immediately to prevent an almost unimaginable scenario, where case numbers in 7 to 10 days time are twice what they are today. Stay home.”