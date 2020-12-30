'Everyone should consider themselves infectious' - Dr Tony Holohan makes new Covid-19 plea

Ireland is now just working to reduce the impact of Covid-19 because the recent surge means that it is not possible to contain the virus, according to Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer.

The National Public Health Emergency Team chairman delivered the assesment but appealed to Irish people to work to reverse the situation.

“Ireland is no longer in a containment phase and is once again in a mitigation phase," said Dr Holohan.

"Given the current levels of transmission in the community, every individual should consider themselves potentially infectious.

“It is essential that we all limit our contacts to our own household now, restrict our movements and do not give COVID-19 any further opportunities to spread.

“Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care. This is not the time to be visiting other houses,” he said.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said the country faces an unimaginable scenario.

“The reproduction number remains very high and is currently estimated at 1.6 – 1.8. The growth rate is estimated to be 7-10% per day with a doubling time of 7-10 days.

“We must take action immediately to prevent an almost unimaginable scenario, where case numbers in 7 to 10 days time are twice what they are today. Stay home,” he said.

The Government has put the country back into Level 5 in an effort to reduce infections less than a month after lifting restrictions.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.