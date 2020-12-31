What are the Level 5 Covid-19 Lockdown restrictions in place for January in Ireland?

With the number of Covid-19 cases continuing to increase, the Government is bringing new, harsher restrictions into effect for the country for the start of 2021.

Here is a summary of the new restrictions with full details below

Visitors to your home or garden

No visitors except for essential family reasons or those in your support bubble

Domestic travel

Stay at home except for travel for work, education or other essential purposes, or to take exercise within 5km of home

Retail

Essential retail only from close of business on December 31

Primary and secondary schools

Re-open on January 11

Work

Work from home unless working in essential health, social care or other essential service that cannot be done from home

Weddings

Maximum of 25 guests up to and including January 2; maximum of six guests from January 3

Funerals

Maximum of 10 mourners

At Level 5, the public health risk means that you will be asked to stay at home, except for travel for work, education or other essential purposes, or to take exercise within 5km of home. There will be no gatherings other than small numbers at funerals and weddings.

FULL DETAILS

Social and family gatherings

In your home or garden: No visitors are permitted in private homes or gardens except for essential family reasons such as providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people, or as part of a support bubble.

Other settings outside your home or garden: No social or family gatherings should take place in other settings.

Weddings

Up to and including 2 January, a maximum of 25 guests can attend a wedding ceremony and reception, whether indoors or outdoors.

From 3 January, up to 6 guests are permitted.

Organised indoor gatherings

These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager. For example: business, training events, conferences, events in theatres and cinemas or other arts events (excluding sport).

No organised indoor gatherings should take place.

Organised outdoor gatherings

These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager. For example: outdoor arts events, training events.

No organised outdoor gatherings should take place.

Exercise and sporting events

Training

People may meet with people from one other household in outdoor settings when taking exercise.

No indoor or outdoor exercise group activities, including those involving children, should take place.

Outdoor golf and tennis are not permitted.

Individual training only. No exercise or dance classes. No indoor or outdoor gatherings involving “individual training” except for professional and elite sports.

Matches and events

Professional, elite sports, horse racing, greyhound racing and approved equestrian events only are permitted to continue behind closed doors. No other matches or events are to take place.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools must close from close of business on 31 December.

Religious services

Services will be held online.

Places of worship remain open for private prayer.

Funerals

Up to 10 mourners can attend.

Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions

All venues closed.

Online services are available.

Bars, cafes and restaurants (including hotel restaurants and bars)

Take away food and delivery only.

Wet pubs

Closed.

Nightclubs, discos, casinos

Nightclubs, discos and casinos will remain closed.

Hotels and accommodation

Open only for essential non-social and non-tourist purposes.

Anyone staying in a hotel on 30 December can complete their stay.

Retail and services (for example: hairdressers, beauticians, barbers)

Face coverings must be worn.

All retail, other than essential retail, must close from the close of business on 31 December.

All non-essential services remain closed.

Work

Work from home unless essential for work, which is an essential health, social care or other essential service and cannot be done from home.

Domestic travel restrictions

People will be required to stay at home except for travel for work, education or other essential purposes, and will be permitted to take exercise within 5 km of home.

People away from their place of residence on 31 December are permitted to return to their place of residence.

You can travel outside 5 kilometres of home for the following reasons:

- travel to and from work, where work involves providing an essential service

- to attend medical appointments and collect medicines and other health products

- travel to attend disability day services

- travel to attend a court

- for vital family reasons, such as providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people, and in particular for those who live alone, but excluding social family visits

- for food shopping

- for farming purposes (food production or care of animals)

- to attend a wedding or funeral

- to visit a grave

Schools, creches and higher and adult education

Early Learning and Childcare Services remain open with protective measures.

Schools open from 11 January with further review on precise situation in advance of that date.

Higher, further and adult education should remain primarily online.

Outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks

Open with protective measures in place.

Transport

Face coverings must be worn.

Walk or cycle where possible.

Avoid public transport - essential workers and essential purposes only.

Public transport capacity will be restricted to 25%.

Over 70 and medically vulnerable individuals

Those aged over 70 years and over and the medically vulnerable should exercise judgement regarding the extent to which they engage with others and in activities outside home. Specific guidance will be provided.

Visiting long-term residential care facilities (nursing and care homes)

Suspended, aside from critical and compassionate circumstances.