Big daily jump in Laois Covid-19 cases as virus third wave surge causes a dozen more deaths

It has been another bad day for Laois on the Covid-19 front due to a big hike in the number of new cases confirmed in the county, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

In its daily statement issued on New Year's eve NPHET reports 50 new cases for Laois. This has driven the incidence up again 269.2 per 100,000 population due to 228 confirmed cases in the past 14 days.

The total number of official confirmed cases has risen to 1,343 since February with a major surge in December in the run up to Christmas driving figures up dramatically.

Nationally, NPHET also confirmed that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has today been notified of 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,237* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (*denotification of 1 death).

As of midnight Wednesday, December 30, NPHET said the HPSC has been notified of 1,620 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 91,779** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (** reclassification of 2 probable cases to confirmed).

NPHET say the daily report underestimates the actual number of new cases by up to 4,000. Up to 1,800 new cases are expected to

NPHET highlighted 498 in Dublin, 203 in Limerick, 89 in Galway, 73 in Cork, 67 in Mayo. It said the remaining 690 cases are spread across all other counties. See table at end of story.

Of the cases notified today 794 are men and 819 are women. 65% are under 45 years of age while the median age is 34 years old.

As of 2pm today, 490 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 42 are in ICU. 58 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

NPHET also advises that there could soon be up to 1,000 people in hospital with the disease around Ireland.

The 7-day national incidence is 182.9 per 100,000 population while the 5 day moving average is 1279 new cases.