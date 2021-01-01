Covid-19 pressure rose at Portlaoise hospital going into New Year's Day

The pressure caused by the Covid-19 third wave increased on Portlaoise hospital's Frontline pandemic staff on New Years's Eve with the admission of more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Portlaoise staff spent Christmas Day caring for four patients but this rose to seven going into New Year's Day, according to the latest figures published by the Health Service Executive.

The HSE Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals for December 31 was published on New Year's Day for the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise and other hospitals around Ireland.

The report, which was finalised at 8 pm, shows that three patients with Covid-19 were admitted to the Laois hospital during the last day of 2020. The report also reveals that two of the seven patients are in the hospital's ICU having fallen critically ill due to infection. There were no suspect cases.

Meanwhile, the hospital had just five general care beds but no ICU beds available. ICU beds are needed to treat patients who are critically ill with the virus.

Portlaoise is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group which includes hospitals in Laois, Offaly, Kildare and the capital.

The latest report shows that there is one confirmed case at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. This is its first admission in several days. The Offaly hospital had 31 available general care beds and one available ICU beds.

Naas General Hospital had nine confirmed cases and five suspected cases. The Kildare hospital had 14 general care beds and two ICU beds.

Tallaght and St James's hospitals are in the same group.

There were 33 confirmed and eight suspected cases at Tallaght. The west Dublin hospital has 15 general beds and two ICU beds available.

St James's had 19 confirmed and 48 suspected cases. It has 127 general beds but no ICU bed available.

Nationally, there were 476 Covid-19 positive patients in hospitals on December 31 up from 297 patients on Christmas Day. There were 74 new admissions of confirmed cases on New Year's Eve and 170 suspected cases by 8 pm.

There were 47 patients in ICU departments (41 confirmed, 6 suspected). Of these critically ill patients, 24 were ventilated (22 confirmed, 2 suspected). One patient lost their life to the disease in an Irish ICU on the last day of 2020.

