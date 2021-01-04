Staggering rise in new Covid-19 infections as Laois suffers from a high double-digit increase

Laois has been hit with another 80 Covid-19 as the third wave of the virus has more than 6,000 more Irish people and claimed more lives.

The latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) show that 80 new cases were confirmed in Laois on Januar 3.

In its daily statement issued on Monday, January 4 NPHET reported that incidence rose 494.7 per 100,000 population due to 419 cases in the past 14 days.

Laois is in the middle of the incidence table as the virus surges around the country. The incidence is now 582.8 per 100,000. FULL TABLE AT END OF STORY.

The incidence is relatively low in those under 18 but extraordinarily hight in the 19-25 age group.

Nationally, NPHET also confirmed that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) was notified of six additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,265 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. However, NPHET has warned of a steep rise in admissions to hospital and ICU.

As of midnight, Sunday, January 3 December, the HPSC has been notified of 6,110 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 107,997 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

NPHET highlighted 3,655 in Dublin, 323 in Kildare, 291 in Cork, 234 in Limerick, 137 in Louth. The 1,470 cases are spread across all other counties. See table at end of story.

Of the cases notified today 2,911 are men / 3,195 are women, 63% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 36 years old.

NPHET believes the average daily number of new cases in recent days is around 5,000. It is increasing daily by up to 13 per cent.

As of 2pm today, 776 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 70 are in ICU. 92 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Prof Philip Nolan, NPHET's modelling expert, expect up to 2,000 people in hospital by the middle of January. Between 200 and 400 could end up in ICU.