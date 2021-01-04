WATCH Dr Tony Holohan tweets a message to people with Covid-19 and what they need to do stop the spread by self-isolating

The public health doctor leading the fight against Covid-19 has sent a message out to all those who have contracted the virus in recent days and what the must do to stop it from spreading.

In the tweet (SEE AT END OF STORY) he explains what self-isolation involves and sets out five steps to follow to protect others:

1 - Avoid contact with other people.

2 - Stay apart from other people in your household.

3 - Clean your room every day with a disinfectant.

4 - Do not go to work, school, religious services, or public areas.

5 - Do not have visitors to your home.