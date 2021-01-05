BREAKING Frontline Portlaoise hospital staff to get Covid-19 vaccine this week

Under pressure frontline staff at Portlaoise hospital are set to receive the Covid-19 this week.

The Leinster Express understands that 200 doses of the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine will arrive in Laois on Thursday, January 7.

The vaccine cannot come soon enough for staff at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

A source said the ICU is now full with critically ill patients who have contracted the disease. A number of other patients are hospitalised in other parts of the facility due to the third wave which has seen hundreds of Laois people test positive since Christmas.

A source told the Leinster Express that ICU beds are set to hit 100% normal capacity this week.

The first nursing home in Laois is due to receive doses on January 12.