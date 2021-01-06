Government Minister tests positive for Covid-19

The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has tested positive for Covid-19.

Ms McEntee confirmed the news on Wednesday morning on Twitter and is now self-isolating in line with the HSE guidelines.

"I was recently tested and have received a positive result for #Covid19," the Minister said in a statement on Twitter.

"In line with our HSE guidance I am isolating. I am continuing to carry out my duties by working remotely including attending Cabinet."

McEntee became the first pregnant Cabinet member in the history of the State when she announced in December that she is expecting her first child next May.

"The information the HSE has shows that pregnant women or their babies are not at a higher risk if we get Covid19," she said. "At the same time I urge everyone to follow public health advice and stay at home.

"If you think you’re developing symptoms no matter how small, act as though you have Covid. We all know the seriousness of the situation. We must protect our health system and our most vulnerable."