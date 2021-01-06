Covid-19 cases rise into double figures at Portlaoise hospital as ICU fills up

The number of people with Covid-19 in the care of the frontline staff at Portlaoise hospital has risen into double figures with some of those patients critically ill with the virus, according to the latest HSE figures.

Pandemic staff at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise were treating 11 patients by 8 pm Tuesday, December 5 following the admission of three new cases since Sunday according to the latest HSE Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals.

The report, published on Wednesday, also shows that two of the 11 patients are in the hospital's ICU having fallen critically ill due to infection. There were no suspect cases.

Meanwhile, the hospital had just seven general care beds but no ICU beds available. ICU beds are needed to treat patients who are critically ill with the virus.

Portlaoise is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group which includes hospitals in Laois, Offaly, Kildare and the capital.

The latest report shows that there were seven confirmed cases at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore with three admitted in the previous 24 hours. The Offaly hospital had no suspect cases but one patient is critically ill in its ICU. There were 25 available general care beds but now available ICU beds in Tullamore.

Naas General Hospital had five confirmed cases and three suspected cases. The Kildare hospital had 14 general care beds and two ICU beds.

Tallaght and St James's hospitals are in the same group.

There were 50 confirmed and seven suspected cases at Tallaght. But the west Dublin hospital was full with no general beds and no ICU beds available.

St James's had 50 confirmed and 38 suspected cases on January 3. It has 59 general beds and three ICU beds available.

Nationally, there were 873 Covid-19 positive patients in hospitals on January 5 up from 297 patients on Christmas Day. There were 121 new admissions of confirmed cases in the previous 24 hours and 160 suspected cases by 8 pm Tuesday.

There were 87 critically ill Covid-19 patients in ICU departments (75 confirmed 12 suspected). Of these, more than half or 49, were ventilated (42 confirmed 7 suspected). One patient died with the disease in an ICU on Tuesday.

