Laois Gardaí have a request for people driving to Covid test centre

Laois Gardaí are making a request of people driving to get a Covid-19 test, in efforts to keep Gardaí safe.

"Remember if you are travelling to have a COVID19 test, and stopped at a Garda checkpoint please keep your windows closed and display your test appointment through the window.

"It is vital that you wear a face covering also if you have symptoms of COVID-19. Let’s keep everyone safe," they said.