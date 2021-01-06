Significant curtailments to Portlaoise hospital services due to Covid-19 surge

Services at Portlaoise hospital have had to be substantially reduced due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

The HSE's Dublin Midland Hospital Group has issued a statement as case numbers rose in to double figures at the Laois hospital.

It said that given the rising numbers of community transmission of Covid-19, the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise have taken the decision this week to cease all non-time dependent work including inpatient, day case and outpatient services.

While essential services and urgent time-sensitive procedures will continue to be provided, management asks that the public not to attend the hospital if you had received a planned appointment. The statement said the hospital will be in contact with you.

Management says this decision will be reviewed weekly depending upon the level of Covid-19 in the community and the impact on hospital services. Patients will be advised if their care is proceeding.

Michael Knowles is the General Manager of Portlaoise hospital.

“We regret the impact that these deferrals will have on our patients but it is a really important part of maintaining critical and emergency services. Patients will be notified directly if their appointment or procedure is being deferred. Visiting restrictions remain in place at the hospital.

"Members of the public should not visit the hospital except on compassionate grounds and these visits should be arranged in advance with the nurse manager on the ward. Please stay at home and support us to protect our frontline staff and services,” he said.

There were 11 Covid-19 patients at the Portlaoise hospital on Tuesday evening, January 5 with two critically ill. The hospital has no ICU capacity.

The first frontline staff at the Laois hospital are set to be vaccinated this week.

There have been 418 cases in Laois in the past 14 days.