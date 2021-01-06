#WATCH Forget about pints, forget about alcohol - Taoiseach warns publicans and public about takeaway pints
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has clear warning for publicans.
The Taoiseach has issued a clear message to publicans not to break the rules by selling alcohol during the Level 5 January lockdown.
"Forget about pints, forget about alcohol. No publican should be selling takeaway pints," said Mr Micheál Martin.
