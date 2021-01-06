LATEST: Over 100 new cases of Covid-19 in Laois as national figure nears 8,000

A total of 107 cases of Covid-19 have been notified in Laois today.

There have been 514 cases of Covid in the county over the past 14 days, with the 14-day incidence rate now standing at 606.9.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 17 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,299 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 5th January, the HPSC has been notified of 7,836 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 121,154 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

3,740 are men / 4,078 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

2,263 in Dublin, 1,373 in Cork, 496 in Louth, 345 in Limerick, 340 in Meath and the remaining 3,019 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 954 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 88 are in ICU. 105 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The country is in a serious phase of this surge of COVID-19. There is evidence of an increasing presence of the UK variant in Ireland. All counties have an upward trajectory of the disease. There is concerning escalation of admissions to hospital and ICU. We are very likely to see escalating mortality and ICU admissions in the coming days and weeks.

“It has never been more important, throughout our experience of this pandemic, to stay home and only meet people outside of your household for essential purposes, always adhering to public health advice; physical distance, hand hygiene, cough/sneeze etiquette, wearing a face covering.”