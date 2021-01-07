'Students, parents, teachers and SNAs in Laois Offaly' concerned about school Covid-19 plans says TD who wants staff vaccinated soon

Vaccines should be fast-tracked to teachers and school staff according to Laois Offaly TD Barry Cowen.

The Fianna Fáil representative has written the Taoiseach Micheál Martin saying many people have called for the possibility that the vaccination plan could be changed to in light of the emergence of the new variant and the availability of more vaccines.

He has tweeted a copy of correspondence forwarded to An Taoiseach following outlinging concerns expressed to him by "many students, parents, teachers and SNAs in my constituency". (SEE TWEET AT THE END OF STORY).

Some schools in Portlaoise were forced to close early before Christmas due to outbreaks while others saw high absentee levels among students.

It is reported that the Irish National Teachers' Organisation has said that after it's meeting with NPHET officials it remains unsatisfied and with serious questions unanswered over Government plans around schools. The INTO is due to hold an emergency meeting as is the ASTI, the secondary teachers union, about partial reopening

The TUI and FÓRSA unions want at least deferral of the plan as do school principals.

The leaders of Sinn Féin, Labour and other opposition parties have called for the scrapping of plans for Leaving Cert students to attend schools next week.

The Government wants to open schools on a three day week for Leaving Cert students and facilitate education for children with special needs. The Government argues that schools are safe.