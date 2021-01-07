EXPLAINER: How to get the Covid-19 vaccine, cost, priority groups and what to expect

The HSE has issued advice to the public in relation to the Covid-19 vaccination programme roll-out.

How much does the vaccine cost and is it mandatory?

The vaccine is free but not mandatory, and will not be available privately.

First groups to get the Covid-19 vaccine

The first groups to get the COVID-19 vaccine are:

People aged 65 years and older who live in long-term care facilities – they have a greater risk of serious illness if they get Covid-19

Frontline healthcare workers – they have a higher risk of being exposed to Covid-19

If you live in a long-term care facility, you will be offered the vaccine there. If you are a healthcare worker, you will be offered the vaccine where you work or nearby.

The vaccine will be offered to more priority groups as soon as possible, according to HSE.ie.

Do I need to apply to get the vaccine?

You do not need to apply or register to get the vaccine. The HSE will let you know when it's your turn to get the Covid-19 vaccine through advertising or an invitation.

Your Covid-19 vaccine appointment

You will get the vaccine as an injection in your upper arm. It will only take a few minutes.

You will need two doses, at least 21 days apart.

The vaccine will be given to you by a trained healthcare professional like a nurse, doctor or pharmacist.

Your vaccinator will answer any questions you may have. They will also give you an aftercare advice leaflet and a vaccine record card. Your record will show the name and batch number of the vaccine you get.