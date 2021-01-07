Laois Covid-19 cases jump again by high double-figure while 6,000 more cases emerge in Ireland

Laois has been hit with another 82 Covid-19 as the third wave of the virus has more than 6,000 more Irish people and claimed more lives.

The latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) show that new cases were confirmed in Laois on January 7 bring to 1,776 the total number of cases since last Februar.

In its daily statement issued on Thursday, January 7 NPHET reported that incidence rose 689.5 per 100,000 population due to 584 cases in the past 14 days.

Laois still has the seventh-best incidence of the disease despite the continued surge in cases in the county. FULL TABLE AT END OF STORY.

Nationally, NPHET also confirmed that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) was notified of 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 2,307* Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. (*denotification of 2 deaths.)

As of midnight, Wednesday, January 6, the HPSC has been notified of 6,521 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 127,657confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The daily figures for Ireland mean the incidence is now 936.4 per 100 k with 44,590 reported over the past two weeks. Monaghan has the highest incidence at 1,819.6 per 100 k on the back of 1,117 new cases in last 14 days. Dublin has the fifty worst record. COUNTY TABLE AT END OF STORY.

The huge number of new cases continues to emerge despite the fact a backlog of laboratory results. NPHET says In the context of continuing high daily numbers of positive lab results, the lag period between positive lab results being issued and cases being reported on CIDR will generally be 24 to 48 hours. This is the expected time interval for processing and validation of laboratory results and generating cases.

NPHET said that as of 2pm today, 1,043 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 96 are in ICU. 99 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of the cases notified today: 3,070 are men / 3,432 are women, 62% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 37 years old.

NPHET highlighted the following counties: 2,174 in Dublin, 571 in Cork, 382 in Limerick, 342 in Waterford, 315 in Wexford. It said the remaining 2,737 cases are spread across all other counties.

The 7-day incidence 753.5 per 100,000 while the 5-day moving average is 6,147.

Dr Tony Holohan said the data published on Thursday is the worst to date.