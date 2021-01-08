BREAKING Laois nursing home in Stradbally appeals for more help after Covid-19 claims another life

Management at a Laois nursing home has sent out an SOS for more support after Covid-19 claimed a further life as more staff are expected to test positive for the virus.

Gearóid Brennan, Brookhaven Group CEO, confirmed that a third person has passed after contracting the virus at the Droimnín Nursing Home in Stradbally. Two male residents died on Friday, January 8 but Mr Brennan said both were not Covid-19 related.

"We've had two more deaths today. Only one was covid related but as we have an outbreak both get classified as Covid," he confirmed.

The CEO said further testing of staff and ‘non-detected’ residents was carried out on Friday. He expects the results this weekend. He is expecting to lose more staff and so appealed for assistance. More than 20 staff have already contracted the virus while their close contacts have had to self-isolate.

"We expect more staff to go down and our efforts are ongoing to secure additional staff from the HSE and other sources," he said.

Mr Breannan hopes that staff who contracted the virus in the early days of the outbreak will be ready to return to work shortly.

"We expect staff who have tested positive last week to start coming back on the roster mid-late next week. We continue to work closely with the HSE Covid Outbreak Team and staff continue to do a great job protecting & supporting our residents," said Mr Brennan.

Both the residents who died on Friday were from Laois.

The fatality means that four residents have died during the outbreak with three confirmed as having had Covid-19.

An elderly local woman who died on January 4 was the first fatality. She was followed the following day by the second victim - male resident.

A statement issued by the group on January 7, said that 45 patients have tested positive with 25 staff also confirmed to have the virus. The home had 65 residents as the outbreak began at the end of December.

The group says it has implemented enhanced Infection Prevention & Control (IPC) measures. It also says 31-bed unit on the same campus in Stradbally as the main nursing home building it is being used by ‘unaffected’ staff for accommodation.

Mr Brennan has thanked the community for their ongoing support during the outbreak.

There have been two instances of multiple deaths during Covid-19 outbreaks in care facilities in Laois. The virus claimed lives at Kilminchy Nursing Home in Portlaoise last October and at the Maryborough Centre in Portlaoise at Easter.