Big rise in Laois Covid-19 cases as NPHET confirms another massive rise in third wave cases nationally

New Laois Covid-19 jumped again this weekend with more than 100 cases recorded in the county in a single day for the second time this week, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) which reported nearly 7,000 more new cases as the third wave continues to surge.

NPHET's daily update on Sunday, January 10 shows 105 new cases in Laois midnight, Saturday, January 9. The new cases mean that the incidence in Laois is now 843 per 100,000 population on the back of 714 new cases in the past 14 days.

There have now been a total of 1,941 cases in Laois since February 2020. More than a third, or 714, of the officially confirmed cases in Laois during the entire pandemic, have emerged in Laois since Christmas Day. Since New Year's Eve, 606 cases have been confirmed in Laois.

The daily figure contrasts with just six new cases emerging on Friday.

While it is the second time in the space of the week that more than 100 new cases were identified in the county, the figures for January 9 do not include any of the cases backlog in processing and confirming new cases that built up over Christmas due to the enormity of the third wave surge in Ireland.

The national incidence is now 1291.2 per 100 k on the back 61,484 new cases in just two weeks. Laois continues to rank in the top ten counties for having the lowest 14 day incidence. SEE TABLE AT END OF STORY.

Read also: SHARP RISE IN ADMISSIONS TO PORTLAOISE HOSPITAL

NPHET also confirmed that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has today been notified of eight additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 2,344 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday, the HPSC has been notified of 6,888 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 147,613* (*denotification of 2 confirmed cases) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today NPHET highlighted 2,088 in Dublin, 862 in Cork, 469 in Limerick, 405 in Wexford, 320 in Waterford. It said the remaining 2,744 cases are spread across all other counties. COUNTY BREAKDOWN IN TABLE AT END OF STORY.

It also noted that of the new cases 3,252 are men / 3,595 are women, 60% are under 45 years of age while the median age is 38 years old.

As of 2pm Sunday, 1,452 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 125 are in ICU. 100 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 27,585 tests carried out in the past 24 Hours and 180,897 completed in the last seven days. Close contacts are no longer being tested.

The positive rate is nearly 22% compared to a nearly 6% average pandemic rate in Ireland since last year.



The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.