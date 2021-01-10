Laois gardaí make an appeal to vulnerable and isolated people during Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions

Laois Gardaí have urged anybody who needs help especially those who are vulnerable and may be cocooning during the latest Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions to get in contact with their local gardaí who can step in and provide support.

Laois, Offaly, Kildare Divisional Gardaí say there are out and about patrolling, performing checkpoints but also available to assist the public through the Level 5 restrictions.

Garda Superintendent John Lawless explained how they can be of assistance to people who are living in isolated or vulnerable situations and how communities can assist.

"Anybody that is vulnerable or needs assistance should contact their local garda station. People who are worried about neighbours or friends that could be vulnerable should contact us and we will look into it," said the Portlaoise based officer.

He said the gardaí are calling to homes in rural and urban areas.

"We have been calling giving assistance by helping them get prescriptions, shopping and just checking in on the welfare to ensure they are ok. We call because the public is restricted under the 5 km rule," he said.

He said Gardaí are dispersed to stations around to county under lockdown meaning there are officers in close proximity to many people. He said gardaí are also working in small teams or so-called 'buddy systems' so that if a garda does contract the virus, the spread will be contained.

For community support you can also contact the Community Engagement teams at:

Portlaoise.community@garda.ie

Tullamore.community@garda.ie

Birr.community@garda.ie

Laois Community Support 1800 832010

Offaly Community Support 1800 818181

If you know of anyone that needs urgent help contact 999 or 112.