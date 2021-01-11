BREAKING Portlaoise hospital appeals to the people of Laois after completion of the first round of staff vaccination

Portlaoise hospital has urged the people of Laois to stay home to help the frontline following confirmation that all staff have received the first dose of the Pfizer BioNTech jab.

As of Monday, January 11 the vaccination team in the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise had administered 562 vaccines. Vaccination began at the Laois hospital on Thursday, January 7.

“This represents the completion of the first delivery of vaccines to the hospital," said a statement issued on behalf of the hospital the HSE's Dublin Midland Hospital Group.

"The roll-out of the vaccine programme will continue for health care workers in hospital and community services with further deliveries expected later this week," said the statement.

The hospital used the completion of a crucial stage in the battle against Covid-19 to appeal to the public to stick with the measures designed to control the virus.

"Hospitals across the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group are very busy, with increasing numbers of patients with Covid-19. Hospitals are asking the public to continue to support our frontline by staying at home and staying safe,” said the appeal.

There were 16 patients in Portlaoise hospital by 8 pm on Sunday, January 10. Three were in critically ill and being treated in the hospital's ICU.

Portlaoise hospital staff will receive their second jab in three weeks time but the vaccine beings to offer protection within a week of the first dose.

Community health staff have also been vaccinated.