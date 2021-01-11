Ireland hits highest Covid-19 infection rate in the world

Ireland has now hit the highest Covid-19 infection rate in the world.

With more than 45,000 new cases over the last week, it shows that the disease is spreading here at a faster rate than other European nations or the United States.

This is according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the World Health Organisation and other organisations, and released by Bloomberg.

The dataset uses the rate of infection per million people to compare different countries.

In the week up to January 9, Ireland recorded 1,322.92 new cases per million.

In early December, Ireland had the lowest rate in Europe at just 50 cases per million.

The situation in Ireland will get worse yet before it improves, according to Dr Tony Holohan, this Monday, January 11. Read our latest update for Laois and Ireland here.

Below: table by the Irish Times showing the countries with the highest infection rate in the world last week.