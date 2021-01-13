Laois past 2,000 mark for Covid-19 cases on grim day for the pandemic in Ireland

More than 40 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Laois on a bad day for deaths around Ireland, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The daily pandemic report from NPHET shows that there were 45 new cases confirmed on January 12. It brings to 797 the total number of cases in the past two weeks giving an incidence of 941 per 100,000 population.

Nevertheless, Laois has one of the lowest number of cases since Christmas. The total for the county also represents just 1.1 % of the total number of cases confirmed nationally since New Year's Eve. The county now has the fifth-lowest incidence of the virus in Ireland as the third wave shows signs of slowing.

Nevertheless, Laois had an incidence of just 55 per 100 k on December 1. Laois now has had 2,086 confirmed cases since last March. The 2,000 threshold was passed on Monday.

The latest surge has resulted in a tragic outcome for more than 60 people who have succumbed to the disease around Ireland.

NPHET says the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has today been notified of 63 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

While five of these deaths occurred in November and one in December 2020, the remaining 56 people perished in January. The date of death for one reported death remains under investigation.

NPHET also confirmed that there has been a total of 2,460 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland since last year.

As of midnight, Tuesday, January 12, the HPSC has been notified of 3,569 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 159,144* (*16 cases denotified) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The national incidence is now 1448.8 on the back of 68,990 in the past two weeks. The 7 day incidence is 799.1 per 100 k while the five day average for new cases has fallen to 4,659.

Of the cases notified today 1,119 are in Dublin, 416 in Cork, 200 in Galway, 182 in Louth, 169 in Waterford, and the remaining 1,483 cases are spread across all other counties. SEE COUNTY BREAKDOWN AT END OF STORY.

NPHET also said 1,616 are men / 1,924 are women, 54% are under 45 years of age while the median age is 42 years old



As of 2pm today, 1,770 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 172 are in ICU. 133 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.