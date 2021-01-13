Signs of 'hope' but Dr Tony Holohan has STARK warning for Ireland about the third Covid-19 wave

A steadying of new Covid-19 case is a sign of hope but Ireland's Chief Medical Officer has called on Irish people to rediscover the resilience that stemmed the first wave because deaths and hospitalisations will increase.

Dr Tony Holohan, who also leads the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) renewed his appeal to the public to stay at home to ensure more people stay alive to receive who may be at risk if they contract the virus.

“We are seeing some early signs of progress with daily cases numbers and positivity rates. We can take some hope in them, but we have a long, long way to go. In the coming weeks ahead, we will need to draw upon our reserves of resilience from springtime as we can expect to see hospitalisations, admissions to ICU and mortality related to COVID-19 increase day on day.

“The best way that we can all support one another now is to stay apart. Sadly, what we are seeing now is a result of the very high daily confirmed case numbers we experienced for successive weeks. To ensure our hospitals and loved ones remain protected, and stay alive to receive the vaccine, please continue to follow public health advice and stay home,” he said.

The public reminded people to seek help from their GP if they have symptoms of an illness that may need urgent attention other that Covid-19.

“At this challenging time, it is important to remind those that need acute care that hospitals are there for those that need them. No one should ignore any worrying signs they may need medical attention, such as lumps, chest pain or other new symptoms. Phone your GP if you have any concerns, not just those related to COVID-19,” he said.