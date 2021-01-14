LATEST: Brave Portlaoise hospital staff really up against it as Covid-19 cases rise again #STAYATHOME

Frontline Covid-19 staff at Portlaoise hospital have admitted more patients with the coronavirus but the number of critically ill patients has fallen though the hospital has almost no capacity to admit Covid-19 or other ill patients.

Staff at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise are now caring for 24 patients, an increase of two, according to the latest HSE Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals.

As of 8 pm on Wednesday, January 14 there were four people who were critically ill with the virus at the Laois hospital's ICU department - this is down three. However, one patient who is suspected of having the virus was critically ill. There was one suspected case in the hospital according to the report published on Thursday.

Three of Portlaoise's 24 patients with the virus had been admitted in the previous 24 hours.

The Laois hospital had just three general beds on Wednesday night but no ICU beds going into Thursday.

Portlaoise is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group which includes hospitals in Laois, Offaly, Kildare and the capital. All are under pressure.

The latest report shows that there were 42 confirmed cases at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. The Offaly hospital had six suspect cases. There were three critically ill patients who had tested positive and one patient in its ICU suspected of having the disease. There was one available general care bed but no available ICU beds in Tullamore.

Naas General Hospital had 20 confirmed cases and three suspected cases. The Kildare hospital had 14 general care beds but no ICU bed available. It had two critically ill patients in ICU.

Tallaght and St James's hospitals are in the same group.

There were 91 confirmed and ten suspected cases at Tallaght on Wednesday night. The west Dublin hospital had 14 general bed but no ICU beds available. Twelve confirmed or suspected Covid patients were critically ill in ICU.

St James's had 100 confirmed and 115 suspected cases by 8 pm January 13. It had 65 general beds and three ICU beds available going into Thursday. There were 22 confirmed or suspected Covid patients in its ICU.

Nationally, there were 1,733 Covid-19 positive patients compared with 1,686 the previous day. There were 241 suspected in hospitals on the night of January 13. A total of 145 people had been admitted in the previous 24 hours.

The figures also show that 182 people were in ICU departments (174 confirmed, 8 suspected). Of these, 100 were ventilated (97 confirmed, 3 suspected). Three people died in ICU on Wednesday.