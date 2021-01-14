102 year old Laois woman first to get Covid vaccine in HSE unit

One of the oldest people in Laois was first to get the Covid-19 vaccination today in the largest HSE run nursing home in Laois.

Sylvia Matthews, 102 years old is the first resident to get the vaccine in St Vincent's Community Nursing Unit, in Mountmellick.

Sylvia is a resident in St Martha's Dementia Specialist unit, pictured getting the vaccine from CNM 2 Jackie and being supported by S/N Catherine.

Staff are also getting the vaccine. More below photo.

CNM 2 Diane O'Toole was the first staff member of staff to get the vaccine, given by CNM 1 Sheila Slevin (pictured below).

They are described by the unit on their Twitter page as "Two amazing staff who worked tirelessly during the outbreak in March 2020 on St Paul's ward."

The unit welcomed the start of vaccinations this morning.

"The day has finally arrived, with thanks to this amazing staff team of peer vaccinators we are ready to roll out the vaccine to our residents and staff," they said.

The HSE run facility cares for around 80 long term care residents. It has a dedicated Alzheimers and dementia unit.

It follows the start of vaccination at several HSE long term care facilities around Ireland last week.

The HSE said St Vincent's is the only Laois facility scheduled for this week. Residents of facilities in Offaly are also being vaccinated this week.