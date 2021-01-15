Gap between Covid-19 vaccine shots increased by HSE

The time between vaccine doses has increased in Ireland to for weeks according to the HSE which insists that the longer gap between shots will not weaken protection offered.

The Health Service Executive said the decision to increase the interval by seven days to four weeks was taken afer advice from the World Health Organization and Ireland's National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).

The change for everyone receiving their first vaccine dose from next Monday, 18 January.

The HSE said it would enable the service "to maximise our resources and vaccinate more people as new supplies of the vaccine come into the country".

"This new change will not have an impact on the protection it offers," said the HSE.

The three-week gap was based on vaccine clinical trials. Britain had already increased the gap.