Brazil travel Covid-19 variant warning from Dr Tony Holohan

Anyone travelling from Brazil is urged to self-isolate for two weeks after new concerns emerged about a variant in the big South American country which has significantly eased its pandemic restrictions.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health issued the warning in the daily statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team on Friday, January 15.

"New variants of COVID-19 have recently been identified in Brazil, and in travellers to Japan from Brazil. There is no evidence of these variants in Ireland.

"Anyone who has travelled from Brazil in the last 14 days is advised to self-isolate for 14 days, from the date of arrival, and identify themselves, through a GP, for testing as soon as possible.

“It is essential that anyone arriving from Brazil self-isolate for 14 days from the date of arrival before entering/re-entering the workplace. We are particularly appealing to employers to enable their employees to protect each other by staying at home for the full 14 days.”

"Further risk assessment of the new variants is expected from the ECDC in the coming week. We must all continue to adhere to every element of public health advice. This remains our best defence against COVID-19,” he said.