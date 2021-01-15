'Hard work' driving Ireland's Covid-19 cases down as close contact numbers plummet

The stay at home lockdown measure appears to be working with confirmation that the key close contacts stat has dropped dramatically since the turn of the year.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, outlined the situation in the daily National Public Health Emergency Team statement on January 15.

“We have worked exceptionally hard in recent weeks to reduce our close contacts. At the end of December, the number of close contacts per confirmed case peaked at approximately 6. That has now dropped to 2.3 contacts. This enormous effort is the reason we are seeing case numbers beginning to fall," he said.

Dr Glynn urged the public to continue to stay away from others on a day when NPHET revealed that there were 1,850 COVID-19 patients in hospital of whom 184 were in ICU.

“We know that it is extremely difficult to keep our close contacts to a minimum, particularly over an extended period of time. But this is the main way we can protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19. Again today, we are reporting the highest number of people with COVID-19 to date in our hospitals. We must stay home to protect ourselves and each other,” he said.

A further 3,498 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were confirmed up to midnight January 14.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community. As of yesterday, the dashboard includes information on Total Vaccines Administered (1st Dose).